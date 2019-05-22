Kaduna govt harps on clean environment as antidote to malaria prevention

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has called on residents in the State to intensify the fight against malaria and its eradication by keeping their environment clean as government was concerned over the rising cases of malaria scourge.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services (MHaHS), Shehu Usman Muhammad made the call at the first-quarter review of its 2019 Annual Operational Plan (AOP) of Malaria held in Kaduna yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary, who said prevention of malaria must be key in the state, added that, individuals must work towards keeping their environment clean, especially mosquito breeding places.

“Individuals must improve effort in dealing with malaria and dispose items not usable in the homes,” he said.

According to him, the State will soon commence the distribution of the 5.2 million pieces of Insecticides Treated Mosquito Nets received, calling on officers in charge to ensure distribution according to the stipulated guidelines of 2 persons per net.

He appreciated the support to Nigeria Malaria Programme (SuNMaP), a DFID Project, for the support to review the AOP.

In a remark, Kaduna State Team Lead of SuNMaP, Christopher Musa, lamented the rising cases of malaria in recent years, despite gains made by 2016, saying all hands must be on deck to stop it.

He restated the willingness of his organisation to support Kaduna State in winning the war against malaria.

A consultant on the project, Uche Ebenezer, tasked reviewers to identify root causes of challenges faced in the implementation of the plan, adding that work towards the design of the 2020 AOP will commence soon.