Kaduna govt committed to empowering women and youth – Deputy Gov

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has said the State is committed to actualising the empowerment of women and youths.

She made the assertion during the Inception Meeting of the Technical Assistance for the Preparation & Review of Business Investment Plan (BIP) for Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) Beneficiaries held in kaduna yesterday.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the World Bank Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement And Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEAL) is a good way to actualise Kaduna State’s desire to empower women.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Kaduna State Government House Deputy Chief of Staff, Barrister James Kanyip

Dr. Balarabe said that the project will not only be beneficial to the state, but Nigeria.

Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who is the Chairperson State Steering Committee Stressed that the country now is diversifying from oil to agriculture so the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement And Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEAL) is good project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...