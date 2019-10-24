Kaduna govt. commits N25bn on education devt -Commissioner

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner of Education, Shehu Usman Muhammad Makarfi has said that, the state plans to commit Twenty Five Billion Naira to uplift the standard of education in the state.

He stated this during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

Makarfi said that about five hundred projects are also expected to be carried out in various public schools belonging to the state government .

He said as part of the education reform agenda, sixteen schools would be converted to boarding institutions with adequate teaching facilities and well trained teachers to properly man the schools.

The commissioner added that the move is part of the government

concerted efforts to uplift standard of education in the twenty three local government areas of the state .

He called on all parents, politicians and public servants to emulate the state Governor Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i by sending their children to public primary and secondary schools for quality education .

The commissioner however, lamented that presently about five hundred children in the state roamed the streets without going to school .

He urged parents to support the state government’s Education Reform Agenda, to enhance the quality of education at all levels .

He warned primary schools Head teachers and Principals of public secondary schools against collecting money illegally from parents for selfish reasons .

According to him, anyone found involved in such illegal act would be penalised to serve as deterrence to others .