Kaduna government seals off unregistered Clinic

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Goverment has sealed off Zango lslamic Clinic and Maternity Home for operating without licence.

The Hospital located along Zango Road in Tudun Wada kaduna South Local Goverment Area was sealed off yesterday by team from the Ministry of Health, Kaduna State Health Establishment Committee and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

Speaking to the media after the sealed off the Director Nursing and Midwifery, kaduna State Ministry of Health,Salihatu Aminu, said there was an advert that went viral on the social media calling for application from interested applicants to be trained as Nurse and Traditional birth attendenant within a year.

“Our attention was drawn to the advert on the 20th of August 2020 and on the 21st of August 2020 we went there but did not find anything that look like a Nursing training school rather a building been used as a clinic.

“ Inside the clinic there is labour rooms, Theater room, male and female ward all which are substandard.

“The Staff we met on Ground were unqualified people parading as Nurses and Doctors.

“we were left with no option but to sealed off the premises”She said

Similarly Secretary National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives,(NANNW) Christiana Bawa said National headquarters of the Association drew the attention of kaduna State Chapter to the advert, asking how can a training of three and Five years progra can be completed in one year

“ We contacted the Ministry of Health and investigation revealed that the there is nothing like a training school at the address on the advert but what they called a clinic

“ There are requirements for Establishment of a Nursing training school so we will ensure that the regulations are adhere to.

“ We are here to save the lives of the Zango Communty that has been subjected to quacks treatment by the owners of the unregistered clinic”She said

The Secretary Private Health Establishment Aliyu Bala Shehu said the clinic breached the laid down rules and regulations.

Shehu warned residents to desist from patronising unaccredited facilities because the are death Houses that must be avoided.

