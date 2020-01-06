Kaduna explosion: DPR condoles victims, vows to shutdown illegal gas facilities

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has vowed to dislodge illegal gas facilities and prosecute perpetrators.

The DPR Zonal Operation Controller, Kaduna Zone, Isa Tafida made the declaration while condoling with victims of the gas explosion, In Sabo Tasha yesterday

Tafida explained that the gas retailer operated illegally without even category D license, while urging investors, gas plant operators and gas retailers to obtain the required license that would ensure safe handling of gas to avoid such accidents.

According to Tafida, the DPR Kaduna Zone wish to extend its sympathy and condolence to the families of the victim, the government and people of Kaduna state over the unfortunate incident of gas explosion that occurred on Saturday that recorded loss of lives, injuries of various degrees and loss of properties.

“The Department states from the outcome of the preliminary investigations that; the facility is an illegal gas retailing vendor that engages in illegal storage, decanting and sales of LPG (cooking) and acetylene (industrial gases), that the operator of that illegal facilities are unknown to the Department, that the facility is not licensed by DPR.”

He said the Department has variously carried out trainings, monitoring of LPG outlets and warning to members of the public not to patronise the illegal operators, and warned such illegal operators to follow the laid down rules and regulation to ensure safe handling of gas considering its volatility.

“Gas retailers who do not have category D license for retailing LPG are desperate for money because LPG is new source of money and the public have started understanding that gas cooking is faster and cleaner but the public need to be aware that it has to be handled with caution.

“Investors should invest in gas business but they should follow the rules and regulation and do it in line with best practices. Last year, we licensed 38 LPG plants in Kaduna state,” Tafida said.