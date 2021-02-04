Kaduna Electric sets 3 years target for full transformation

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Board of Kaduna Electric, the operator of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has approved the implementation of the Company’s Performance Improvement Plans aimed at transforming the Company into a world class utility company that deliver values to its customers and other stakeholders.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar during the opening of the Company’s 2021 Strategy Retreat currently holding in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Abubakar stated that the Board has set a three year target for the full transformation of the Company into the efficient electricity service provider that would be the pride of all.

‘’The story of Kaduna Electric is not much different from the story of Akwa Ibom State; starting from a modest beginning about 20 years ago, the State is today in the forefront of infrastructural development. We may have started on a rough footings, we must know that no challenge is unsurmountable and we shall begin our march towards transforming the Company into what we want it to be from here’’, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...