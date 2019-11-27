Kaduna Electric reaffirms commitment to supply 435,000 meters in 2 years

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The management of Kaduna Electric and the four Meter Assets Providers approved for the company have reiterated their commitment to supply 435,000 energy meters to electricity users in its franchise area in the next two and half years.

This affirmation was made yesterday in Kaduna at a tripartite meeting between officials of Kaduna Electric, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and representatives of the four Meter Assets Providers operating within the company’s franchise area.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna who was represented by the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, Malam Lawal Lawal assured the regulatory commission of the unwavering commitment of the parties to ensure the deployment of the meters within the stipulated time.

“Although full mass deployment has not commenced yet, we have agreed with the MAPs on full deployment plan to commence from January 2020 and we hope to meet the deadline”, he said.

He also disclosed that in tune with the order of the Commission, Kaduna Electric has given the MAPs full access to the company’s data base to enable them monitor and track all payments made by beneficiaries of the scheme.

Earlier, the leader of the NERC team, Alhaji Muhammad Umar said “the essence of the meeting is to review the performance of the scheme in Kaduna Disco, what has happened so far, what is happening and what the challenges are.”

He called on both the Disco and the MAPs to step up their games as the scheme is already six months old, stressing that the Commission is always ready to intervene if there is any bottleneck hindering the smooth and effective implementation of the scheme.