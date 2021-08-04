Kaduna: El-Rufai condemns Kauru attack

From Femi, Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned in the strongest terms, an attack on Monday, which spanned Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho, and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area of the state.

In particular, the Governor expressed his sadness over the attack, describing it as an act of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan stated this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Kaduna.

According to a report from the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, armed assailants attacked the mentioned villages early on Monday morning, which left six residents dead.

The deceased have been identified as: Joseph Maza,Timvan Cibi Ciwo , Monday Titus, Asabe Magani, Laraba Danladi, and Yosi Danladi.

In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle, and a generator were razed during the attack, some agricultural crops were also destroyed.

However, the Governor tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing in the general area. The government will keep the public abreast of developments in Kauru LGA.

“Similarly, the military and other security agencies are working with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States, towards containing the renewed cycle of violence in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State and Bassa LGA of Plateau State respectively”, the statement added.