Kaduna discharges one coronavirus patient

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Headquarters of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a Wa Ikammatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has called on the Federal Government to redouble efforts in battling Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Organization gave the call during a national seminar it usually observes on the eve of every year’s month of Ramadan to assign clergymen to strategic locations where they would preach and transliterate the holy Qur’an.

The seminar, with 44-man participants were observed strictly minding social distancing rule and was presided over by the Organization’s national Chairman, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir.

The JIBWIS leader equally admonished members of the Organization who would be going for the annual event to include public awareness on Covid-19 during the course of their preachings and summons across various destinations the may have found themselves.

The Organization vowed to consolidate on the existing efforts put in place by the various Governments toward containing the deadly pandemic.

