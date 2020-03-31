Kaduna: Court remands 4 clerics for violating curfew

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibrahim Taiwo road, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday remanded the clerics who violated the restriction order to curb the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Police custody until they perfect their bail conditions.

The Chief Magistrate brahim Musa, said he is remanding the clerics in police custody instead of the correctional centre because of the covid-19 virus pending fulfillment of their bail.

The court had earlier admitted a cleric, Muhammad Umar, who allegedly violated the restriction order to curb the Coronavirus (Covid-19), to bail in the sum of N1 million.

Umar, alongside Yusuf Hamza, Muhammad Ubale, Auwal Shuaibu who all reside at Unguan Kanawa, Kaduna, are charged with criminal conspiracy and disobedience to the law.

Magistrate Ibrahim Musa, also admitted Hamza, Ubale and Shuaibu to bail in the sum of N1 million each.

Musa ordered the defendants to produce two reliable sureties each who must be residents of Kaduna.

“I am remanding you in police custody instead of the correctional centre because of the covid-19 virus pending fulfillment of your bail conditions, the Judge said.

“The sureties must also be Government workers who are not below level 14 and must have valid identification and bank account which must have at least have up to N1 million.

Earlier, the Kaduna Director of Public Prosecution, Bayero Dari, said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 115 of the Kaduna State criminal code law.

He said that on March 29, at about 4.30p.m. the case was transferred to the Kaduna Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the divisional police officer (DPO) of Kawo, Kaduna.

“On March 27, information was received that on the same day the chief imam of Unguan Kanawa, Kaduna, Malam Muhammad Umar, led the other three defendants and 17 other people for Zuhur (Second daily prayer) prayers.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable him provide witnesses.

In his plea, counsel to the defendants, Abdulbasit Sulaiman, prayed the court to grant bail to his clients on liberal terms.

“I humbly apply that my clients be granted bail on liberal terms under sections 35, 36 (5) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“We promise they will be of good behaviors and would not interfere in the investigation processes, it would be harmful for them to be sent to correctional centres at this critical time”, Sulaiman said