Kaduna bye-election: PDP savours victory, mocks El-Rufai, APC

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its victory in Saturday’s Kaduna bye-election despite the bragging, intimidation and rigging machinations of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led APC administration, is a further signal that the people of Kaduna state have since rejected Governor El-Rufai and his APC.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP pointed out that its clean victory in Kaduna, particularly in the political melting point like Sabon Gari Constituency, is a foretaste of the crushing defeat that awaits the APC in Kaduna and other states of the federation in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP, in the statement, said, “The PDP’s resounding victory in the Kaduna election is a reaffirmation that Kaduna state is home to PDP, in spite of the APC administration, which is now being shown the way out.

“The outcome of the Saturday’s bye-election also reinforces the popularity of the PDP as well as our candidate, Alhaji Usman Baba, while serving as an unmistaken expression of the people’s rejection of the high-handedness, oppression, executive recklessness and arrogance, divisiveness, vindictiveness, economic repression, infrastructural decay and general misrule that have characterised governance in Kaduna state under the APC.

“Since it is clear that the APC administration in Kaduna state has nothing to offer the people other than imposing a siege mentality and arrogant power intoxication, our party counsels the APC to read the hand writing on the wall on the fate that awaits it in 2023”, it said.

The PDP congratulate the member-elect, Alhaji Usman Baba, as well as the people of Kaduna state and urged him to hit the ground running, in line with the commitment of the PDP to provide the dividends of democracy, which have eluded the people of Kaduna State in the last six years of APC’s misrule.