Kaduna: 3 farmers found dead in farm

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

At least three persons have been allegedly hacked to death by suspected herdsmen in Gerti village, Kaninkon Chiefdom of the Council in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

An anonymous source claimed that, the three persons killed were farmers who were in their farmlands when their killers came calling on Monday.

The source said, he discovered the lifeless bodies on his way to his own farm and raised the alarm.

He expressed worry over impending hunger in the state due to inability of the state government to provide security for farmers to enable them go to farm without fear.

“My worry is, for how long do we continue to live in fear in our own land. We cannot go to farm freely any longer especially now that rain is coming.”

When contacted, Police Spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to get in touch with the area commander in Jema’a and get back to our reporter.

However, he was yet to get back to our reporter as at press time.