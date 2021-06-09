National News

KADSPAC urges El Rufai to establish commission for senior citizens

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
APC convention: Ex - PDP Chairman Sheriff, Gov Badaru in close-door meeting
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
NBC stops TV, radio stations from using Twitter https://t.co/ylttT3USrf
15 hours ago
Desist from using twitter, NBC warns broadcast stations https://t.co/u8zHv6CdQX
15 hours ago
APGA expresses satisfaction with Matawalle’s style of leadership https://t.co/hj5w0jp8JF
15 hours ago
Insecurity: NASFAT urges Nigerians to pray for leaders https://t.co/pY0Pbb6cry
15 hours ago
Sen. Musa expresses concerns over insecurity https://t.co/sKUL5ZHxIw
15 hours ago
We Are Social Too