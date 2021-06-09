KADSPAC urges El Rufai to establish commission for senior citizens

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC), has called on kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to follow the good steps of President Muhammadu Buhari and establish a Commission for senior citizens in the State.

Chairperson, KADSPAC, Ms Jessica Batholomew, made the call at a one-day Experience Sharing Meeting of the group in Kaduna.

According to her, the Coalition is happy with approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the establishment of the Commission, saying KADSPAC belonged to the National Social Protection Forum, and would advocate to kaduna government for establishment of same .