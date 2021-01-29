Justice Tsoho pays tribute to late Justice Watila

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, yesterday, paid tributes to late Justice Ibrahim Watila, a Judge of the court who died January 25, 2021 after a brief illness.

In an emotion laden tribute, Justice Tsoho said the death of Justice Watila was sad and sorrowful as he was bubbling with life few weeks ago during the ceremonies marking the court’s new legal year.

Speaking at the special valedictory season of the late judge, Justice Tsoho said the news of the death of the late Judge came to the Federal High Court family as a rude shock, saying that, “We are however traumatised that it has occurred this time in the life of a brother and a friend so dear to all of us”.

Tsoho said the Federal High Court will miss the deceased, regardless of his short stay on the Bench of the court, noting that Late Justice Watila was a hardworking Judicial Officer, who discharged his duties assiduously and carried himself with the poise and dignity required of a member of the Bench.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama, who spoke on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria described the death of the late Judge as a rude shock.

He said, even though he is older than the late Judge in age and in the legal profession, he, and some other lawyers learnt a lot from late Justice Watila, whom he said was an intelligent, hardworking, friendly and humble Judge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...