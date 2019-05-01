Justice Mahuta emerges new Galadiman Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

The emir, Alhaji Abdumumini Kabir Usman has approved the appointment of former Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Sadik Abdullahi Mahuta as the new Galadiman Katsina, districk head of Malumfashi.

A letter signed by the Emir and dated 30th April 2019 noted that the appointment of the new Galadima was sequel to a recommendation made to the Emirate Council by Malumfashi Local Government Council.

It added that with the appointment, the new Galadima, Justice Mahuta has become a member of the Emirate Council of king makers.

As the emirate congratulated the new Galadiman Katsina, it also stated that a date will be announced for the formal coronation of the appointee.