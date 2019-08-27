Justice Bozimo harps on efficient judiciary as asset for national wealth

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) Justice R.P.I Bozimo, yesterday, reiterated that a high performing justice sector is an asset for national wealth, which guarantees an orderly society.

Speaking at the National Workshop for Investigators and Prosecutors, held at the NJI, Bozimo said the quest for justice may be far-fetched without the proper functioning of all the compartments that make up the justice sector.

She maintained that the justice sector is in need of an urgent but deliberate redefinition, a directional compass that reassures the public and restores public confidence.

Highly represented by the Director of Research of the institute, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Bozimo said the workshop with the theme; “Adhering to the Rule of Law in Investigation and Prosecutions” is imperative.

She said, “This concept is the bedrock of the system of justice, on it lies the principles of governance in which all persons, institutions and entities, private or public must be accountable to.

“This workshop is considered a fundamental step in making you understand the enormity of the responsibility of adhering to rule of laws in discharging of your duties.

“As investigators and Prosecutors, it is also necessary for you to imbibe the ethics and conducts of your profession.

“I which to remind you that strict observance of your Code of Conduct, comportment, fairness, impartiality and accountability amongst others are indeed the attributes of your profession,” she concluded.

While advising the participants to make the best use of the opportunity the program presents, Justice Bozimo commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Board of Governors of the Institute, Justice Tanko Ibrahim Muhammad’s commitment to capacity building which she described as legendary.