Justice Akaahs bows out of Supreme Court today

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs of the Supreme Court will today retires from active service in the Judiciary after spending 33 years on the bench and attaining the mandatory age of 70 years.

Justice Aka’ahs became a judge of Kaduna State Judiciary on May 6, 1986 rose through the ranks to become a Justice of the Court of Appeal on December 10, 1998 where he served as the Presiding Justice in Calabar and Lagos divisions respectively.

In 2011, he presided over the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and was consequently elevated to the apex court on September 26, 2012.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, the valedictory court session marking his retirement will take place at the Supreme Court.

“The special court session will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, who will customarily pay tribute to Justice Aka’ahs alongside other major stake holders in the nation’s justice sector.

“ Justice Aka’ahs was born in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Monday, 12th December, 1949. He had his early education at St. Joseph Primary School, Kagoro between January 1956 and December 1962.

“He did his HSC (Cambridge University) in 1969 before studying law at Ahmadu Bello University between 1970 and 1973. He was called to Bar in 1975;and on 6th May, 1986, he was appointed as Judge of Kaduna State Judiciary. He became Acting Judge of Kaduna State in 1998, and subsequently got elevated to the Court of Appeal on 10th December, 1998.”