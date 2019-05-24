Judiciary must be independent, Buhari reaffirms

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the judiciary in the country must be independent.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President gave this declaration while speaking at an Iftar dinner with the officials of the judiciary at the Presidential Villa.

He emphasized that he respects the country’s judiciary and is willing to abide by their decisions at all times.

Buhari said he believed that the judiciary should be independent and recalled how he submitted himself to the adjudication of the courts three times on his way to becoming President without any fuss because, as he said, “I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

He praised the capabilities of Nigerian judges, saying that “your training and experience has earned you respect.”

In his remarks in appreciation of the Ramadhan fast-breaking, the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, leading retired Chief Justices, some Justices of the Supreme Court and heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT assured the nation that judiciary will continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

He praised President Buhari for not meddling in the affairs of the courts in the country.