Judgment review: Supreme Court fixes March 17 for Zamfara hearing

By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Supreme Court, has again, adjourned till March 17, to hear the application asking it to review its judgment that sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC that won various positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections.

A five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned the matter to enable the Applicants to effect service of all the processes on some of the Respondents, adding that there was no evidence that they were duly served with all the processes and the hearing notice.

Counsel to the faction of the state’s APC, led by the former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Chief Robert Clarke, posited that the matter could go on and decided in the absence of the affected Respondents

The very senior learned silk insisted that the Respondents are in one accord with the party praying the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment.

He, therefore, pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to either serve them or to apply for leave to delist them as parties to the action.

On his part, counsel to Senator Kabiru Marafa-led APC faction, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who stand for 1st to 140th Respondents, told the panel that lawyers that previously represented the other Respondents, declined to accept service on their behalf.

Meantime, after it listened to the parties, the apex court adjourned the matter till March 17 for hearing.

The apex court had in its judgment last year voided the participation of the APC in the 2019 general election in Zamfara State due to the party’s inability to conduct primary election as required by the law.

The court having declared all votes cast for the APC in various elective positions in the state as wasted votes, ordered that candidates of the party with the highest number of votes and spread be sworn in as Governor, Senators, House of Representatives members as well as members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly.