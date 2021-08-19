Judge available to release Igboho’s aides – Court

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, clarified that it has a judge on ground to sign the warrant of release of Sunday Igboho’s aids, granted bail recently by the court.

The court, speaking through its Chief Registrar, Emmanuel Gakko, stated that Justice Obiora Egwuatu, is on ground to sign the release.

Gakko stated that contrary to the claim of the newspapers, Justice Egwuatu did not disappear but went on a national assignment outside the country.

The statement is to debunk the defendant’s counsel, Pelumi Olajengbesi, claims that after the perfection of their bail last week, they had gone to the court for endorsement of release warrant but were told the judge had traveled out of the country.

The 12 detainees were arrested in the July 1, early morning raid on the residence of the leader of the Yoruba Nation agitators in Ibadan, Oyo State and were detained at the facility of the Department of State Service (DSS).

However following the granting of an application for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights, Justice Egwuatu had admitted eight of the detainees to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum, while the remaining four were admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum.

However lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, claimed that after the perfection of their bail last week, they had gone to the court for endorsement of release warrant but were told the judge had traveled out of the country.

Explaining further, Gakko said, that although the court is on vacation but there are Judges on ground, adding that Justice Ahmed Mohammed the other vacation judge with Egwuatu is available, adding that the lawyer to the detainees ought to have met with the registrar of the court, who would have told him what to do.

He stressed that there was no reason why a Judge after granting bail to a defendant would now disappear and not be available to endorse it.

He charged journalists to always approach the court and cross check their facts before publication.