Jubilation in APC as court rejects Obaseki’s motion to stop perjury case

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

There was jubilation among supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State on Wednesday, following the Appeal court ruling which rejected the motion to discontinue the case of alleged perjury against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, dismissed the motion to stay proceedings at the lower (High) court and ordered to continue hearing proceedings for an accelerated hearing in the case.

Three Chieftains of the APC, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin, and Amedu Dauda Anakhu. instituted the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020 in Abuja.

At the APC party in Edo State on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mr. David Imuse, congratulated members of the party for remaining steadfast.

He stated this while inaugurating the interim State Executive Council (SEC) in Benin City, two Weeks after the National Executive Council (NEC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently dissolved all organs of the party and extended the tenure of Mr. Mai Bala-Buni interim Committee.

Administering the oath of office on the leaders, Imuse said: “For your information, the forgery and perjury case against Obaseki has just been referred back to the High court for expeditious trial”.

He charged them to put behind the past and extended the olive branch to some party members who left for other parties to return home so that all can build a stronger united party in the State.

“We want to tell some of our members who went on a voyage to some other political parties, in search of the elusive greener pastures and those who went on sabbatical politically that the time has come for them to come home, so that together we will build a strong united party”.

