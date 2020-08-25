Journalists partner EFCC in anti corruption fight

Share This





















From:,Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Some journalists in Kaduna state have expressed readiness to join the fight against corruption in the state and in Nigeria by forming an anti-corruption group, Journalists Against Corruption (JAC).

Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna state chapter, Comrade Adamu Yusuf made this known on Monday while addressing the new Zonal Head, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Sanusi Abdullahi, during a courtesy call at the NUJ Secretariat Kaduna.

Yusuf assured the new EFCC zonal head that journalists in Kaduna state will continue to partner with the anti graft agency in the fight against corruption. He urged EFCC to beam its searchlight on media houses who reneged on their agreement to pay their workers their salaries promptly, noting that it us affecting the journalists adversely.

“EFCC and NUJ have cordial relationship in Kaduna state. Journalists are EFCC partners in fighting financial crimes in the state. We will continue to give you maximum support and cooperation to ensure that you succeed. We will soon invite you to NUJ to inaugurate NUJ members ready to fight corruption in the state under the name Journalists Against Corruption (JAC).

“Corruption is not only in the offices of political office holders or government organizations. There is corruption in media organisations that needs to be investigated. Owners of media organisations employ journalists but failed to pay their salaries, which is affecting our members. Some media organisations gave journalists ID card as meal ticket, we want you to look into it.

The new EFCC Zonal Head, Sanusi Abdullahi said he is in NUJ to introduce himself and seek the support of journalists in creating more awareness about their operation. “I assumed office last week and found it imperative to visit NUJ first. We want to make ourselves familiar to the NUJ.

“We want to cement our relationship with NUJ because the press are the people that will project our image. We needs your cooperation towards our programme in fighting corruption and crimes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...