Journalists commend Masari over measures to curb coronavirus

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Katsina State, Comrade AbdulHamid Sabo has commended efforts of the state government and other stakeholders in the prevention of coronavirus in the state.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday in Katsina, Comrade AbdulHamid Sabo noted that these efforts have gone a long way in preventing the spread of the virus to the state.

He said the closure of the state’s borders with neighboring states and with Niger Republic will safeguard residents of the state against the pandemic.

Comrade Sabo advised the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to set up a Covid-19 testing laboratory in the state, for prompt testing of suspected cases of the virus.

He also called for the establishment of more isolation centres in the state, and appealed to the federal government to release financial grant to the state to help in the prevention of the virus.

“Katsina State has over seven million people and it has a lengthy international border, these reasons call for more efforts and resources to be committed to the prevention of Covid-19 in the state”, Sabo noted.

He lauded the efforts of the Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 led by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu for mobilizing over N150 million Naira to be committed to the fight against the pandemic.