Jos: Normalcy returns after hours of chaos

Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau

Following hours of civil unrest in Gada Biyu area of Jos North Local Government area, the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said calm has been restored in the area, hence there is no cause for alarm.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said “the security personnel had responded to the incident where some youths reportedly obstructed traffic and set ablaze two trucks on the highway.

“The intervention of the security personnel immediately brought the situation under control as the youths were dispersed and the road cleared, thereby restoring traffic flow”.

Recall that Plateau state has, in the previous years experienced serious problems from ethno religious conflict that claimed thousands of lives and properties worth billions got destructed until the emergence of the Lalong led administration that was able to considerably bring back safety.

In the meantime, security forces have continued their operations to dominate areas affected by recent attacks in Bassa and Riyom LGAs with a view to restoring normalcy and arresting perpetrators in line with the governor’s recent directives after an emergency Security Council Meeting held in Jos, the state capital.