JNI condemns kidnap of Kano children, urges fast-track of their return

By Ese Awhotu

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, has expressed its unquantifiable pain and sadness over the unbelievable inhuman act of the kidnapping of Muslim children in Kano State by Igbo Christian slave traders.

Recall that the kidnapped Kano children were later sold into slavery and were subsequently converted to Christianity.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto in a statement yesterday, signed by Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu Secretary-General, JNI, condemned in the strongest terms this act of barbarism of inhumanity against Muslim children, saying that.” It is unacceptable, dehumanizing and reprehensible.”

“We call on all government agencies responsible to fast-track the return and rehabilitation of the abducted kids with their parents and relatives and investigate further the reported cases of hundreds of the same criminality being reported by parents in Kano, and who knows where else in Muslim states.

“We also call on all parents to be vigilant of their children against criminal minds,” JNI stated.

The JNI said the perpetrators must be tried and sanctioned appropriately in accordance with the relevant laws.

“We shall keep our eyes and ears opened to ensure that justice is done,” the Islamic group assured.

JNI prayed the Omniscient and Omnipotent to restore peace and security in Nigeria, even as it gave credit to the Nigeria Police Force, Daily Trust and the Daily Nigerian news outlets for their respective exceptional performances, breakthrough and professionalism in uncovering this act of man’s inhumanity perpetrated by these Igbo Christians.

JNI noted that, “ What was painfully shocking was the desperation of converting these Muslim minors to Christianity and changing their names to Christian names, in order to obliterate their history, lineage and culture.

“What would have happened now in Nigeria if the story is the other way round? The lopsided Christian Nigerian media lords, practitioners, institutions and their sponsors would have stuffed the airwaves and newspaper pages with all sorts of inciting captions, in electronic and print media calling Muslims all sorts of derogatory names in order to stigmatize them. But alas!

“The usual conspiracy of silence on such issues which affect Muslims’ rights and dignity in Nigeria is now evident, as if nothing had happened.

“Tribal jingoists and religious bigots would have called for secession and poured all sorts of curses and invectives on Muslims and their religion.

“Allegations and agitations would have drowned everyone listening to the news by now. Social media would have been awash with floods of hate speeches and abuses.”