Jingir condemns attack on Muslim travellers in Jos, calls for arrest, prosecution of perpetrators

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The national chairman council of ulama of Jama’atul Izalatil bid’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Muhammad Sani Yahaya Jingir has described as devilish the blooded attacks on innocent Muslim travellers along Rukuba area of Jos North Local Government Area of plateau state.

Speaking during a media parley on Sunday at his residence in Jos, the cleric lamented that it wasn’t the first time when dastardly attacks was perpetrated on innocent Muslim travellers in Jos.

He said a discreet investigation must be carried to fish out the perpetrators and made them to face the wrath of law.

He commended the security agencies for their efforts toward restoring calm in the disquiet areas and enjoined them to offer much more in ensuring safety of the people of the state and commiserated with the victims of the attack who have sustained various degrees of injuries.