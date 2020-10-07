Jigawa to open schools 25th October 2020

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse$

The Jigawa state government has announced 25th october 2020 for opening schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to news men yesterday by the Special Adviser on Higher Education For Commissioner Ministry of Education Science and Technology Jigawa State Allhaji Muhammad T Muhammad.

The statement said, this was achieved after the committee set by the Governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru presented its report to him under the leadership of Commissioner of Education Science and Technology.

The committee in due course will published the time table and mode of study before the opening day.

According to the statement before the resumption the state government will fumigate and equipped all the schools with necessary equipment for preventive measures.

The statement maintained all schools clinics will be rehabilitated as well as providing hospitals emergency numbers available to schools.

The statement also said, school health team will be establish, distribution of mosquito nets to boarding school students and ensure strict compliance of all COVID 19 protocols.

Meanwhile on Monday 12th October 2020 fixed for another meeting with higher Institution management to ensure the successful opening of the Higher Institutions in the state.

