Jigawa SUBEB chairman resigns

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state Governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has accepted the resignation of Alhaji Salisu Muhammad Birniwa as the Executive Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini and issued to newsmen.

“Governor Badaru has accepted the voluntary retirement of Salisu Muhammad Birniwa as the Executive Chairman Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The Governor thanked Alhaji Salisu Muhammad Birniwa for his service to the Jigawa State and wished him all the best in his future life.”

The statement further directed the Secretary of the Board, Malam Abubakar Dahiru to immediately take over all the affairs of the Board pending the appointment of the substantive Chairman of the Board.

