Jigawa sets to commence BHCPF in December

As Jigawa state government concluded all arrangements to commence Basic Healthcare Provision Fund on second week of December 2020, the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) through Lafiya program, promised to ensure successful implementations of the programme.

The move was announced by the State team leader of Lafiya program in Jigawa Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, while delivering his welcome address during the two day orientation workshop for staff of budget directorate, ministry for local government and civil society organisations on basic healthcare provision fund (BHCPF) held at Tahir guest palace Kano.

The state team leader who said, Lafiya program is aimed at improving both private and public health facilities services, urged all stakeholders to bring out basic health related issues for better and qualitative health services in Jigawa.

He said, the objectives of the workshop is to orient key officers of relevant MDAs, CSOs and media as well as to identify their appropriates roles in ensuring accountability, equity and transparency in the implementation of BHCPF.

According to him, if the program implemented successfully, it is expected to reduce maternal mortality by at least 31percent, reduce new maternal death rate by 33 percent and to reduce under five maternal rate as well as to reduce death rate of poor and other vulnerables in the state.

The State team leader maintained that, the basic healthcare provision fund is eligible to both pregnant women, children under five, poor people, weak people with 80 years and above, among others.

Dr Maiwada then called on the good people of Jigawa state, particularly the stakeholders to support the program for a better improvements of health services in Jigawa.

