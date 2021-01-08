Jigawa loses 110 LG staffs in 2020

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa local government service commission said, no fewer than 110 staffs died including 47 local education authority while rendering services in the year 2020.

This was announced by the executive chairman of the commission and former deputy inspector general of police DIG Ubale Bala Ringim while briefing news men on the achievement recorded in the year 2020.

He explained that, a total number of four hundred and eleven staff (411) from the local government councils and other four and ninety six (496) from local education authority have retired from the service in the same year.

According to him, 1,301 were promoted to higher level in accordance with law, 605 staff were able to attend seminars, induction and conference while a total number of 664 staff are currently studying in conventional courses at various institutions across the world.

The former DIG maintained that, the amount of over eighty three million was paid for 664 staff to acquire more additional qualifications, while the sum of over N149 million was spent workshops, seminars and induction in the year.

He added that, during the year 2020 a new comprehensive register was initiated to all seven department in the local government administration to improve the attendance of the staff.

The executive chairman of the commission, also said, as part of their vision and mission to degitalize the commission, more computers are provided across the departments and conducted more seminars on computer literacy.

