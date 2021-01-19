Jigawa inaugurates coalition to end child pneumonia by 2030

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Inspiring Project managed by Save the Children in collaboration with the state ministry of health yesterday inaugurated the every breath count coalition in Jigawa state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the permanent secretary Jigawa Ministry of Health, Dr Salisu Mu’azu said, evidence over the years indicated that pneumonia is a leading cause of illness and death in children under age of five.

He said that, despite the evidence, there is still low knowledge and skills among front-line health workers to effectively treat the condition.

Dr Salisu therefore said, to address the pneumonia challenges, the coalition will develop and adapt National Pneumonia control strategies based on local information as well as improving health resources mobilization from state national and international assistance allocated to pneumonia related intervention.

According to him, the coalition committee will also state the government’s effort to prioritize child pneumonia in applications for funding from international agencies and advance Universal Healthcare coverage schemes that offer full cover of quality pneumonia related services.

The permanent secretary added that the committee will also mobilize technical assistance for the ministry of health to accelerate reduction in child pneumonia death as well as to introduce advocacy campaigns and encourage behavioural Change among Caregivers and health workers to end child pneumonia death by 2030.

According to him, the coalition comprised permanent secretary ministry of health Dr Salisu Mu’azu as chairman, health workers, media, CSOs, representatives from Lafiya program, Save the children, religious and traditional leaders, FOMWAN, among others.

While making his remarks, the Chief of party, Inspiring project Dr Adam Isah said, pneumonia as the largest killer of children under five years, there is need for a coalition that will rise awareness for people to make change, more commitments and to get more funding to end the pneumonia in the state.

