Jigawa govts produces 10m seedlings in 5 years

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

No fewer than ten million varieties of seedling have so far produced and distributed across 27 local government within the five years of present administration in Jigawa state.

This was announced by the by the Jigawa state commissioner of environment Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Chai-Chai while delivering his speech at the flag-off of 2.5 million seedlings distribution and establishment of 4KM sheltbelts held yesterday in Andaza town Kiyawa local government areas of the state.

While flagging-off the distribution, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubarka said this is part of his administration’s effort to address the threat of desert encroachment gully erosion and other related challenges across the state.

“we have addressed our environmental challenges of desert , gully erosion, flooding and Typha grass invasion.

“In the last five years we have constructed 27.5Km drainages and reclaimed 3060 square metres of eroded areas in affected villages and town in 27 LGAs, which are ongoing.

He further explained that “in the area of flood mitigations, my administration has spent about 20 Million on river embankment along Hadijia river and other tributaries within the state.

“ In addition, we have cleared about 150Km of Typha grass in 15 communities of 13 LGAs along the Hadejia river valley”, he explained.

Governor Badaru also emphasized that his administration has supported the use of alternative cooking facilities to reduced the use of fire wood by the communities. “We have produce and distributed 23,750 units of improved wood economy”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...