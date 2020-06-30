Jigawa Govt plants 2.5m tree seedlings

Share This





















The Jigawa Government has nursed 2.5 million tree seedlings to be planted during the 2020 tree planting campaign to combat desertification in the state.

The spokesman of the state Ministry of Environment, Mr Zubairu Sulaiman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Sulaiman said the seedlings would soon be distributed to residents for free to plant in their farms and homes.

He explained that some of the seedlings would be planted along both state and federal roads in the state.

He added that some would also be planted at government’s premises like hospitals and schools among others.

According to him, the 2020 tree planting campaign would be launched in July in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Sulaiman said the project was part of the government’s efforts to reduce the menace of erosion and desertification across the state.

