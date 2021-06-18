Jigawa govt approves over N10bn projects

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state executive council has approved over 10 billion naira for various projects across the state.

The state commissioner for information Alhaji Bala Ibrahim dropped the hint while briefing news men yesterday at government house Dutse.

He explained that, the projects include a 5.5km road from Koko to Fayam fayam at the cost of N740,905,000, and the dualization of Fanisau to unity Pentagon with length of 11.5km at the total contract sum of 6.7billion naira.

According to him, the governor also approved the construction of the road network at JICOROS which is about 3km at the cost of N669,857,639.

He maintained that, during the meeting, the council also approved the release of the sum of N117,357,174 to the Islamic Education Bureau for the construction of classroom blocks in some Arabic secondary schools across the state.

The council has as well approved the renovation of 10 number Nomadic schools which include Gofawa, Maikantu, Gardoisa, Durina, Jadade, Bagamudu and five others at the cost of N29,766,506.

The commissioner added that, Governor Badaru also approved the construction of additional hostels and mechanical and electrical installation at the cost of 424,899,097, construction of road network and staff quarters at the Hadejia Specialist hospital at the cost of N690,444,421 and N455,983,409 respectively.

He said, others include wall fencing in some schools and hospitals, construction of additional classroom blocks, procurement of workshop consumables in all science schools and lab equipment.