Jigawa disburses over N1.2 billion to 725 pensioners in July

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state and local government contributory pension scheme board disbursed the sum of N1, 222,672,029.59 to 725 beneficiaries across the state.

The executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Hashim Ahmad Fagam disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday at pension house Dutse.

According to him, one hundred and thirty civil servants died while in active service of the state in the month of July,2021.

He said the state had spent #295,762,275.52 as death benefit to the families of the deceased.

Fagam added that the scheme had also paid #872,790,715.50 as benefit of 534 retired civil servants for the month of July.

“A total of #1,222,672,029.59 was paid to 725 beneficiaries as retirement benefit, death benefit, death pension balance, refund of 8% contribution for the month of July” he said.

He said those who died were from state, local Government and local education authority.

Fagam explained that the fourty six Civil servants died from the state Civil service, thirty nine died from local Government Civil service while fourty five died from local Government education authority.

“A total of 130 Civil servants died in active service, 46 from the state Civil service,39 from local Government Civil service and 45 from local education authority”he said.