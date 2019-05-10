Jigawa disburses N480m to pensioners

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board has shared the sum of N480,699,608.46 to the pension beneficiaries for the month of April.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Hashim Ahmad Fagam disclosed this while briefing news men on the terminal benefit for the month of April held at Pension House Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that, this is part of the APC administration’s effort under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru to ensure the welfare of both the civil servants and retirees in the state.

According to him, the sum of N373,470,089.79 was shared to 197 beneficiaries as retirement benefit while the sum of N102,584,685.89 was shared to 45 people as death benefit and the sum of N4,376,887.86 was disbursed to 10 people as death pension balance for the month.

Fagam said that, the sum of 267,944.92 disbursed to six people as refund of 8% contribution, while out of the total amount, the sum of N169,171,700 was shared to state pensioners, N36,315,715.94 as local government council and the sum of N275,212,191.91 was disbursed to local education Authority pensioners.

The executive secretary then assured the commitment of his board to continue payment of the benefit at right time as directed by the state governor.