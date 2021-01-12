Jigawa CP appoints Zubairu as new command image maker

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The police commissioner Jigawa state command CP Usman Sule Gwomna appointed ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen Ismail as new public relations officer for the command.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to news men by the new spokesman of the command yesterday in Dutse the state capital.

“This is to inform the good people of Jigawa state and the general members of the public that the Commissioner of Police Jigawa state command CP Usman Sule Gomna psc on the 5th January, 2021 appointed *ASP Zubairu Aminudeen Ismail* as the new Police public relations officer for the command” the statement said.

The statement maintained that, the new Police Public Relations Officer was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet ASP on 31st December, 2016, trained at the prestigious Police Staff College Jos and upon completion of his training, was posted to Jigawa State Police Command,

Ismail also served in various capacities in the state, Until his new appointment, he served at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Dutse.

He took over from CSP Abdu Jinjiri who was recently promoted to his new rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and posted to Maigatari as divisional police officer.

The new PPRO commended the Commissioner of Police, and solicits the support and cooperation of all meaning residents of Jigawa State.

