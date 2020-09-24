Jigawa Assembly to fast-track release of N450m Social Protection funds

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state house of Assembly promised to do all it best to ensure the speedy release of N450m earmarked by the state government for the implementation of social protection policies in the state.

The chairman committee on health and also member representing Kiri-Kasamma constituency in the state house of Assembly Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad Aliyu when the platform of Jigawa Social Protection (JISOP) paid an advocacy visit to the house.

He explained that, though the major duties of the lawmakers is to make laws but still the house will use their good rapport and mutual understanding with executive to ensure the release of the SP funds for benefit of Jigawa citizens.

Honourable Aliyu maintained that, the house will also do its best to ensure free medication to victims of rape as well as the expansion of Sexual Assault Referral Centre from one in the state to at least one in each senatorial zones.

According to him, the present administration in the state, is committed toward improving the lives and social well-being of its citizen.

He then commended JISOP for their concern on how to improve the lives of Jigawa people.

While making his remarks, the chairman Jigawa Social Protection Platform(JISOP) Comrade Shu’aib Musa Kafin-gana said, the team is in the state house of Assembly to solicit their support on how to improve lives of citizen particularly on issues related to health, education and well-being of Jigawa people.

Comrade Kafin-gana who called for the speedy release of N450m social protection funds, said the funds will help in reducing the rate of stunted children and address a lot of problem related to pregnant women in the state.

