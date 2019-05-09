Jigawa assembly impeaches Speaker, Idris Gwaram

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

In what appeared to be the end of tenure crisis, the members of Jigawa state house of Assembly today impeached their Speaker, Alhaji Isa Idris Gwaram and elected Alhaji Idris Garba.

The impeachment saga which was supported by 20 members out of 30 members was earlier been scheduled to hold by 12 noon and shifted to 9 am where they declared their intention to impeach the Speaker.

The returned Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba was earlier impeached in 2017 over ‎allegations of high handedness and corruption.

However, his return by twenty of the members that signed and participated in the process‎ is an indication that he has endeared his way back to the leadership position of the state assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was rancour in the House over attempt to amend the standing rule that will prohibit any principal member that was suspended or impeached from contesting for‎ speakership position.

The move was thwarted after resistance by majority of the members that viewed the decision ‎as counter productive to ambitious members of the assembl‎y.