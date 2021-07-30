JAMB to hold MOP- UP UTME in August

By Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

Following a detailed investigation and careful analysis of the highly-successful 2021 UTME, and with due consultation (resulting in gracious concession) with the National Examination Council (NECO) concerning the timetable of the council’s ongoing SSCE, JAMB has scheduled a Mop-up UTME for Friday, 6th August, 2021, in some selected locations across the nation.

In a statennet in Abuja, the Board stated that “About 18,000 candidates slated for the examinations are being notified through both text messages on their designated phone numbers and their JAMB profiles. In addition, the candidates can check using their registration number on http://www.jamb.gov.ng/2021mopup.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no candidate whose result has been duly released will be rescheduled for another examination contrary to the sponsored fake news being circulated on the social (and few mischievous conventional) media.