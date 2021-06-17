JAMB releases 62,780 candidates mock result

Maryam Abeeb , Abuja

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced the release of the 2021 mock result of 62, 780 candidates.

The Head of Media JAMB, DR. Fabian Benjamin disclosed this to Journalists in Abuja.

Benjamin said a total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results were released.

He, however, urged candidates to visit JAMB site, www.jamb.gov.ng to check their results.

He said, “The result of the mock examination conducted on the 3rd June, 2021 is now on our website and candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on quick link then log on to e facility to provide registration number to check the result).A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

The media head had during the mock examination told journalists that the aim of the exam was to prepare candidates for the actual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, which would take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021.

He also explained that the mock exam would help to test the capacity and suitability of the CBT centres.