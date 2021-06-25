JAMB releases 2021 UTME results

By Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2021 UTME results of candidates who sat in more than 720 CBT centres between July 19 and July 22.

Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB spokesperson, announced in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Benjamin advised candidates to check their results by sending ‘UTMERESULT to 55019’ through the phone number to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the exam board.

He stated that their results would be relayed to them immediately after following the instructions to check the results.

He added that the results for subsequent days would, however, be released daily.

“The board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations.

“Nevertheless, the Board would still review all the CCTV footage and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts. Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation,” he said.

He, therefore, added that the exam board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.