JAMB releases 15,000 withheld UTME results

By Ese Awhotu

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 15,490 withheld results of candidates alleged to have been involved in examination breaches.

The board disclosed this yesterday in a statement by the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin.

He said the release followed the expert review of the cases of this category of candidates who were requested to upload certain credentials for scrutiny.

According to Benjamin, ”the board probed the identity and involvement of some candidates who were suspected of being involved in one examination infraction or another, the Board has further cleared and released the results of 15,490 candidates in this category”.

He added that, at the conclusion of the review exercise, this category of candidates with suspected infractions were further classified into five groups.

He said the first category are those who have sufficiently proved their innocence.

Benjamin said the second category are those with inconclusive evidence of culpability and were given the benefit of the doubt because of the guiding principles of the Board that it is better for many criminals to go free than to punish one innocent candidate.

”Consequently, the results of categories (i)and (ii) were part of the 15,490 released on Saturday, 8th June, 2019. They are to send RESULT to 55019 for their result,” he said.

He said category three are those whose upload of evidence necessitated further interrogation ”The third categories have been notified and invited (through phone call, their profile, text message and email) to designated centres across the country for further clarification of the evidence against them. It is in their interest to attend otherwise the evidence will be taken as conclusive,” he said.

”For category four, those whose culpability have been firmly established thus necessitating the cancellation of their results. A total of additional 321 results were therefore conclusively cancelled and the candidates are being notified,” he said.

He said the fifth category are those who did not heed the advice to upload evidence of their identity vis-a-vis the other impersonators.

The spokesperson said there is incontrovertible evidence of their culpability.

”They also have their results cancelled along with category (iv) above. Further more, four additional CBT centres were found culpable and were also delisted,” he said.

He said it seems the resolve to block all loopholes for examination malpractice is being underestimated by examination cheats and other fraudulent characters.

”The Board will continue to deploy cutting-edge technology and also engage the services of globally-acclaimed experts to ensure that the sanctity of its examination is protected,” he added.