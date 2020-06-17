JAMB pegs admission cut off mark for universities at 160

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

Joint Admission and Martricultion Board, JAMB has pegged the cut off mark for the 2020/2021 admissions into universities at 160.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede made the disclosure Tuesday in Abuja at this year’s policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions.

Oloyede said cut off marks for polytechnics stands as 120 and above while Colleges of Education and Innovations Institutions is pegged at 100 and above.

Institutions were however warned not to charge more than N2,000 for screening exercise.

He said about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019 while 612, 557 candidates were offered admission in the same year.

He said among the candidates that sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations last year, only 1,157,977 candidates had the required five credits with English and mathematics.

He said candidates waiting for their results will only be considered when they are uploaded on its website.

In his remarks, the Minister of Education, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of 2020/2021 admissions.

The board further said processes are expected to commence in August based on the guidelines released by the board.

The minister urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed with the admission process.

He said the government will make arrangements that will accommodate applicants who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.

“As major stakeholders, we must jointly come up with reactions that would realign our programmes to these new realities.

“While these reactions are being fine-tuned to check their capacities and capabilities to withstand the new reality, JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation and consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed on with the admission process, Adamu said.

“Whatever arrangement that the country comes up with in the long run, will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out,” he added.

