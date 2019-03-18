JAMB: Only candidates who undergo biometric verification will take UTME

Share This





















The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says there is no exemption on biometric verification for all candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board made this known in its Vol. 1, No 11 weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the board, biometric verification will be the only mode of admittance of candidates into its examination centres nationwide, saying that examination officials must adhere strictly to the rules.

“Exemption mode is not allowed for any candidate. Therefore, no biometric verification, no examination and no candidate should be kept waiting if he or she cannot be verified but should be directed to contact JAMB.

"There is no other attendance register apart from the biometric verification. It will also serve as the attendance register during the examination, as photo albums will only carry pictures with no marking points for either present or absent.

“All examination officials, including security agents, are to ensure compliance with all guidelines, rules and regulations on the examination as strict adherence to the guide on compulsory biometric verification of every candidate is required,” the board said.

It also listed prohibited items into the examination halls as watches, pen or Biro, mobile phones or similar electronic device, books, calculators, smart eye lenses, ear pieces, recorders and jewelry.

Others are key holders, ATM cards, erasers, Bluetooth devices, microphones among others, while adding also that spy reading glasses must be scrutinised.

NAN recalls that the board had recently scheduled to commence the 2019 exercise starting with its mock examination on April 1 and the main examination on April 11, across its Computer Based Test centres, nationwide. (NAN)