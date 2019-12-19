JAMB: CBT centres aiding exam malpractices

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that, some operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are aiding examination malpractices.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede stated this during a meeting with Computer Based Test Centres Operators, Technical Advisors, Service providers – MTN, Airtel, Galaxy backbone and other stakeholders held in Zaria, yesterday.

He said such centre operators as a way of covering up their crimes tamper with CCTV cameras mounted at their centres.

He added that JAMB is collaborating with the Computer Professional Council of Nigerian to monitor the conduct of its forthcoming UTME at various centres across the country.

Oloyede said the collaboration with the Computer Council is to get them pay particular attention to its Close Circuit Television cameras during the UTME to avoid being tampered with.

The examination board boss explained that, measure became imperative because of the way and manner operators tamper with the Close Circuit Television cameras mounted in the various designated Computer Based Test Centres in order to cheat.

According to him, the board was aware that some centres’ CCTV were being tampered with and it was done in connivance with some of the board’s technical staff to aid and abet cheating during examination.

Though stamping out examination malpractices was a herculean task, he said, the board was poised at reducing sharp practices of any form during UTME to its barest minimum.

He said he was optimistic that with the current effort by the board, prospective candidates who deserve to be admitted into any Nigerian tertiary institution, would not be short-changed.

Oloyede said, “The Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPRCN), should help us to pay a particular attention to CCTV.

“We are aware that some CBT centres are tampering with CCTV camera in collaboration with our technical officers which they would not have been able to do if our technical officers have not collaborated with them because it is in server room.”

Meanwhile, the JAMB boss has said the national identification number would henceforth be a precondition for registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination in Nigeria.

He said the campaign of calumny mounted against the National Identification Management Commission was a deliberate effort to smear the image of the commission.

Though Oloyede noted that was not speaking for the agency saddled with the responsibility to operates the country’s national identity management systems, he insisted that the commission was not corrupt, saying that JAMB would partner the NIMC.