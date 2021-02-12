‘Jakande was one of the last icons of our nationhood’, says Atiku

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who passed on yesterday at the age of 91, as one of the last icons of Nigeria’s nationhood.

Atiku specifically declared that late Jakande’s life was full of enormous examples that Nigerians can get inspiration from in the “much-needed drive in rebuilding our psyche as a people”.

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election said this in his tribute to the late former Governor of Lagos State.

In the tribute personally signed by him, Atiku expressed happiness that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician.

He pointed out that Jakande’s legacies in Lagos State, where he was the first civilian governor, remains emblematic of good governance and infrastructure development, not just in Lagos State, but in the whole of the country.

Jakande’s works in promoting qualitative public education and welfare in public service, Atiku maintained, will continue to stand for him as glowing tribute of the life of service that he lived.

The tribute by Atiku to Jakande reads, “It is with a mixed feeling of soberness and joy that I join relatives and admirers to mourn the demise of the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“I am sober because Alhaji Jakande until his passing today remained one of the last icons of our nationhood and in whose life is enormous examples that we can get inspiration from in the much-needed drive in rebuilding our psyche as a people.

“In the same breath, I am happy that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician.

“His legacies in Lagos State, where he was the first civilian governor, remains emblematic of good governance and infrastructure development, not just in Lagos State but in the whole of the country.

“His works in promoting qualitative public education and welfare in public service will continue to stand for him as glowing tribute of the life of service that he lived.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...