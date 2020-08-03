Ize-Iyamu’s confession shows he is unfit to be governor – PDP

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the confession by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has further validated the position by his party’s former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that he is unfit to hold office as governor of the state.

The PDP said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party pointed out that from Ize-Iyamu’s confession that he was expelled from the university, Nigerians, and particularly, the people of Edo state are no longer in doubt regarding issues surrounding the personality and conduct of the APC candidate.

The party further observed that the expulsion by a panel, which, according to former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was chaired by no less a person than the current Chairman of the Presidential

Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Iste Sagay, has put a permanent deficit on Ize-Iyamu as the APC candidate.

Moreover, the PDP said that Nigerians are still waiting for Ize-Iyamu to address why, according to the former APC National Chairman, he did not attend Law School as well as why Oshiomhole described him as a person that is only good for ‘night meetings’ and should not be entrusted with the governorship of Edo state.

The main opposition party, in its statement said, “certainly, Edo state, at this critical time, does not deserve a governor who will pull her backward by being weighed down by huge moral burden of daily excuses and explanations on issues and allegations of misdeeds.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the APC is now stuck with a candidate that is burdened by a huge image problem; a candidate who has no message or any blueprint to develop the state; who does not enjoy the support of the people but that of a few selfish individuals, whose interest is only to gain access to the coffers of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...