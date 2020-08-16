IYD: PDP tasks President Buhari to have faith in nation’s youth, grant them space

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to have more faith in Nigerian youths and grant them space for leadership participation just like the past PDP administration.

The PDP similarly applauded the Nigerian youth for their steadfastness towards the development of the nation as well as their active participation in our nation’s democratic process.

The main opposition party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party celebrated the resilience, courage, industry and sense of unity among Nigerians youth, as the world marks International Youth Day (IYD).

The PDP stressed that Nigerians youth have proven to be one of the most hardworking in the world contrary to being tagged "lazy" by the APC administration.

The PDP urged the Nigerian youth to remain united and steadfast to the Nigerian project and not be deterred by the current setbacks being witnessed under the APC administration.

The leading opposition party noted that the Nigerian youth has been resilient in personal and national development despite the setback of anti-people and divisive policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration”, it said.

The PDP statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebrates the resilience, courage, industry and sense of unity among Nigerians youth, as the world marks International Youth Day (IYD).

“The party urges President Muhammadu Buhari to have more faith in Nigerian youths and grant them space for leadership participation just like the past PDP administration.

“The PDP applauds Nigerian youth for their steadfastness towards the development of our nation as well as their active participation in our nation’s democratic process”, it said.

The party said the 2020 IYD theme: “Youth Engagement for Global Action” aptly portrays a celebration of the resourcefulness, ingenuity and creativity of the Nigerians youth as dynamic players in global competiveness.

It added, “Our party had always believed in the ability, talent and capabilities of the Nigerian youth with which they have excelled in various national and international fields including politics and leadership; commerce and industry, sports, science and technology, healthcare, aviation, banking, media, entrepreneurship and wealth creation among others.

“The PDP says the Nigerian youth has been resilient in personal and national development despite the setback of anti-people and divisive policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The party stresses that Nigerians youth have proven to be one of the most hardworking in the world contrary to being tagged “lazy” by the APC administration, which has failed to articulate effective growth and development policies for them in the last five years.

“The PDP urges the Nigerian youth to remain united and steadfast to the Nigerian project and not be deterred by the current setbacks being witnessed under the APC administration”, the statement concluded.

