ITF has empowered over 450,000 youths in skills-Minister

By Miriam Humbe

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo has said that the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), in the past three and half years, over 450,000 Nigerians had been trained and equipped with necessary skills and empowered with Start-Up packs through ITF’s intervention programs.

He disclosed this during the official commissioning of the ITF Lagos Island Area office complex, Iponri, Lagos State recently.

Adebayo further revealed that by commissioning of the office complex, ITF is piloting the affairs of the fund in line with its mandate with increased infrastructure that will enable easier access to its programs by Nigerians.

He added that the commissioning would enhance better service delivery and a pointer to the fact that the ITF is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it plays a vital role in the fight against poverty and unemployment in the country.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the Commissioning of the Lagos Island office edifice by the ITF was part of efforts to expand access to its services in the State, not only adds aesthetic beauty to the State but also to align with the present Lagos State’s administration policy goals.

Represented by the Commissioner, Establishment, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle, the Governor commended ITF for its huge successes in human capacity development and its tremendous efforts at tackling unemployment and poverty in the Country through the implementation of numerous skills empowerment programs that have benefitted Nigerians across the Country including Lagos State.